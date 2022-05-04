SPORTSCRICKET

IPL 2022: Sushant Mishra joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as replacement for Saurabh Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday have signed Jharkhand left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra as replacement for medium-pacer Saurabh Dubey for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The official release from IPL stated that Dubey has a back injury and subsequently, has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Mishra is a young 21-year-old pacer from Ranchi who was a member of Indian team in 2020 Men’s U19 World Cup in South Africa. In five appearances at the tournament, Mishra picked seven wickets at an average of 19.85 and economy rate of 4.45, with best figures of 3/28.

While representing Jharkhand in domestic cricket, Mishra has played four first-class matches and picked 13 wickets, with his best figures of 5/27 coming in 2021/22 Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh in Guwahati.

He has also featured in two List A matches and has taken one wicket. Mishra was also a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a net bowler in 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons. He will join Hyderabad at the price of Rs. 20 Lakh.

