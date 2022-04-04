Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels a lot of questions have been raised on the choice of players Chennai Super Kings has selected in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

With the loss against Punjab Kings on Sunday, CSK has now lost its third consecutive game in the ongoing IPL.

Kaneria said the team given to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is a “weak” side with a weaker bowling lineup.

“The team given to Ravindra Jadeja has many flaws. The combination of CSK is very poor. They have a weaker bowling line-up and their batting too isn’t clicking at the moment. So there is a question mark on CSK’s choice of players in IPL 2022,” Kaneria said on the KOO app.

Prior to the start of the IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had handed over the leadership of CSK to Jadeja.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012, is only the third player to lead CSK.

Coming to the match, Liam Livingstone smashed 60 runs in 32 balls and picked two wickets as Punjab Kings defeated CSK by 54 runs in the IPL 2022 match.

CSK lost their third consecutive match of the season while Punjab registered their second win of the season.

