SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: There is a question mark on CSK’s choice of players, says Kaneria

NewsWire
0
0

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels a lot of questions have been raised on the choice of players Chennai Super Kings has selected in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

With the loss against Punjab Kings on Sunday, CSK has now lost its third consecutive game in the ongoing IPL.

Kaneria said the team given to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is a “weak” side with a weaker bowling lineup.

“The team given to Ravindra Jadeja has many flaws. The combination of CSK is very poor. They have a weaker bowling line-up and their batting too isn’t clicking at the moment. So there is a question mark on CSK’s choice of players in IPL 2022,” Kaneria said on the KOO app.

Prior to the start of the IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had handed over the leadership of CSK to Jadeja.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012, is only the third player to lead CSK.

Coming to the match, Liam Livingstone smashed 60 runs in 32 balls and picked two wickets as Punjab Kings defeated CSK by 54 runs in the IPL 2022 match.

CSK lost their third consecutive match of the season while Punjab registered their second win of the season.

20220404-091603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka cricketers write emotional messages for outgoing coach Mickey Arthur

    T20 World Cup Warm-up: Ishan, Rahul star as India beat England...

    Rohit Sharma named Test captain as Pujara, Rahane dropped from squad...

    Michael Neser should get the nod for Adelaide Test: Doug Bollinger