IPL 2022: Tristan Stubbs replaces injured Tymal Mills in Mumbai Indians

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday signed South African Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills, who has sustained an ankle injury and has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022.

The England pacer played five matches for Mumbai this season, picking up six wickets at an economy of 11.17. Mills last played on April 16 against Lucknow Super Giants, where he conceded 54 runs from three wicketless overs.

His replacement Stubbs is a middle-order batter and will join Mumbai for a price of Rs 20 lakh. The 21-year-old has had a promising domestic season, scoring 293 runs at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12 for Warriors in the recently concluded CSA Challenge.

In all, the young wicket-keeper has scored 506 runs and three half-centuries from 17 T20s, at a strike rate of 157.14. He has also featured in eight first-class and 11 List A games.

Stubbs was also a part of the South Africa A squad for their ongoing tour of Zimbabwe.

