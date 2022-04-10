SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav is doing a very good job, says Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Sunil Narine said pacer Umesh Yadav has been doing ‘a very good job’ in IPL 2022 and added that early wickets taken by pacers help in taking pressure off spinners.

Yadav has been mighty impressive for Kolkata in IPL 2022 with the new ball, picking nine wickets at an average of 9.33 and economy rate of 5.25 propelling him to be the current purple cap holder in the tournament.

“The way our fast bowlers are bowling, especially Umi (Umesh Yadav), he’s doing a very good job. Once you come into the attack when the wickets have fallen, makes it easier for us spinners to get in the game,” said Narine in pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Kolkata are currently seated at top of the table and are facing Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Narine, who has picked two wickets in four matches, believes Kolkata’s focus will be to keep things simple and go about the job in hand against the Rishabh Pant-led side.

“Any team that sits at the top of the table is in a good mood. But I think we generally have a good mood in the camp no matter if we win or lose; that says a lot about our team.

“The main thing first for us is keeping it simple and just continue what we are doing. Just focus on the job in our hand. Don’t think too much and concentrate on what you have to do.”

