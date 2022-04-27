SPORTSCRICKETTOP NEWS

IPL 2022: Umran Malik fifer goes in vain as Gujarat beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets

NewsWire
0
7

Pacer Umran Malik’s maiden fifer (5/25) went in vain as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, brilliant fifties by Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42), Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and a late blitz by Shashank Singh (25 not out off 6) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami (3/39), Yash Dayal (1/24), Alzarri Joseph (1/35) were the wicket-takers for Gujarat.

Chasing a big total, wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha smashed a solid half-century(68 off 38) and kept Gujarat alive in the chase. However, apart from him, most of the Gujarat batters — Shubman Gill (22), David Miller (17), Hardik Pandya (10) couldn’t score big despite getting the starts.

But, lower down the order, it was Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11), who kept Gujarat in the game till the last over.

Gujarat needed 22 runs in the last over of the innings bowled by Marco Jansen and Tewatia hit one six while Rashid smashed three sixes to take their team over the victory line.

20220427-234605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kirti Azad recalls moments from historic World Cup, says every scene...

    Wood walked up to Kohli to praise his six

    IPL Mega Auction: Called back players picked by various teams, no...

    IPL 2022: Karthik outsmarting bowlers due to clarity of thoughts, says...