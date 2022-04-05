SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Want to prove I am no not done yet, says Dinesh Karthik

NewsWire
0
6

Season batter Dinesh Karthik Tuesday’s unbeaten cameo that helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets was the result of a conscious effort to reinvent himself and prove that he was “not done yet” and has a lot to offer to any team.

Karthik struck a superb unbeaten 44 off 23 deliveries and raised 67 runs for the sixth wicket partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed as they rescued RCB from a precarious 87/5 midway through the match.

“I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself. Felt I could have done better in the last few years. The way I’ve trained has been different. I was telling myself I’m not done yet. I have a goal and I want to achieve something,” said Karthik during the post-match presentation.

He said with RCB facing a tough asking rate, he planned his innings in such a way that they achieved the target.

“We needed 12 runs an over, so you need to figure out what to do. Stay calm, know your game and who you can take on. Made an effort to play white-ball cricket, practice matches and scenarios,” said the 36-year-old Chennai-born former India wicketkeeper batter.

He said he has prepared well for IPL 2022 and that has helped him play the way he did on Tuesday, improvising to hit big all round the ground.

“Those are the hours you put in when no one sees. The real work is done in the lead-up, which is what I’ll give credit to. You have to premeditate in T20, but if it’s not there, you have to have the ability to change the shot,” said the seasoned player who has represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians earlier in the IPL and was picked by RCB in the auction this year.

It is proving to be a very good decision by RCB, though a few people were a bit skeptical considering his advancing age.

20220406-002434

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pacers, Yadav help India square T20I series

    SA v IND, 3rd Test: Have had to stick to my...

    T20 World Cup: Any one of West Indies players can single-handedly...

    T20 World Cup: New Zealand won’t mind who they are playing...