SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Washington likely to miss two matches for SRH due to hand injury

NewsWire
0
0

Off-spinner Washington Sundar is likely to miss at least the next two matches for his team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2022 after suffering split webbing in his bowling hand.

The 22-year Sundar has been the only specialist spinner for the SRH so far this season. After a poor opening game where he was taken apart for 47 in three wicketless overs against Rajasthan Royals, he has bounced back to pick up 4 wickets for 63 runs across 11 overs since then. The spinner couldn’t bowl his full quota of overs during his team’s clash with Gujarat Titans on Monday night because of the injury.

“Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger,” ESPNcricinfo quoted coach Tom Moody as saying.

“We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn’t a significant blow. I’d imagine it’d take probably a week or so to settle down,” he added.

The leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and J Suchith, the left-arm spinning all-rounder, are two potential options Sunrisers can choose from. They also have Abdul Samad, one of their retention, who can bowl some part-time leg-spin.

“We also consider Aiden Markram as a good sixth bowler, and he bowls spin well. Most teams we’ve played have quite a few left-handers in their top order, so it has suited us to have eight overs of off-spin if we require,” Moody said of their bowling plans.

“We haven’t yet seen the surface turn a huge amount, but as the tournament unfolds, we may see the conditions change slightly where spinners come into the game and then that balance of pace versus spin might change,” he added.

Meanwhile, the injury to batter Rahul Tripathi, which forced him to retire hurt midway during their chase against Titans, isn’t a serious one.

Tripathi, who came to bat at No 3, fell flat on the ground clutching onto his right hamstring that needed medical attention on Monday. He left the field after having made an 11-ball 17, but by then Sunrisers were well on their way to a second straight win. Nicholas Pooran and Markram took SRH over the victory line with five balls to spare.

“He’s fine, he’s just getting cramped. It’s humid conditions and we get him to run to hotspots, so he covers a lot of ground in the first two-three overs. That is something we may need to look at to make sure we get the maximum out of him with the bat because obviously, he is a very valuable player for us,” said SRH coach.

Sunrisers are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings coming up on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

20220412-191118

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy: Railways hammer Karnataka to win 13th title

    1st Test: Holder takes 5 as WI bowl out SL for...

    Pakistan to tour Bangladesh in November for Tests, T20Is

    2nd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets, lead series...