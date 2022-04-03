SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: We couldn’t finish the game properly, says MI’s coach Jayawardene

NewsWire
Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene feels that his team should have chased down the target against Rajasthan Royals in their second match of IPL 2022 but they couldn’t finish the game properly.

Mumbai Indians seemed on course to chase down the 193 runs target but after Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma got out, they suffered a wobble and ended at 170/8, losing by 23 runs against Rajasthan at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Jayawardene said that if one batter had stayed till the end, the result could have been different for the five time champions.

“I think in the chase we timed it really well. And we had one bad over with the bat where we lost two of our main batters. So we could not actually finish the game properly. It’s early but we really have to be able to finish it off properly,” the Mumbai coach said.

Mahela was also concerned about his bowling, adding that they are good but lacking at the crucial moments of the game.

“I think it was a very disappointing outing for us. Three bad overs with the balls, we gave away 70 runs, that means we bowled 17 overs on a really good wicket for 120 odd runs. Skills wise we are very very good but it’s just those three bad overs,” he said.

“So these are the discussions we will have with the group. As a coach I am happy that skills are good, the temperament is good, the awareness of the game is very very good, but it’s just lack of those crucial moments which is getting us down. So we make sure that we will not make these mistakes again,” he added.

The defeat against Rajasthan was Mumbai’s consecutives two losses in the ongoing season of IPL.

