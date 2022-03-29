Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson on Tuesday said his team will have to improve a bit and execute their plans better in the upcoming matches of the IPL 2022 after starting their campaign with a big, 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals here.

Williamson said his team started on a good note with pacer Umran Malik hitting the 150kmph mark in the first over itself. But things went downhill for them after that as his bowlers sent a few no-balls and allowed Rajasthan Royals to post a challenging 210/6 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here.

In response, SRH could not tackle the Rajasthan Royals’ bowling as the pitch offered a bit of movement and their rivals exploited the conditions well and restricted them to 149/7 in 20 overs.

“I think we started beautifully with the ball. We’ve seen in all games there’s swing and assistance with the new ball — you have to try and make some inroads. We looked likely, but some fine margins. It was a good surface and they are a difficult team to stop,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

“For us, we need to look at it logically and there are a number of things to improve on. That said, T20 throws some curveballs at you, got to get your chin up.”

Asked about the problem of no-balls, the New Zealander said they will have to work on it.

“It’s not something common to us as a side. It was a surprise. We certainly don’t want to be doing that. It represents extra deliveries and when you take a wicket off it, it’s never nice. A number of things you can’t control,” Williamson said.

The New Zealand skipper said that Umran Malik was an exciting prospect and will surely continue to get better with more matches.

“He’s) Exciting, has the raw pace. He’s young, got some experience last year and surely will continue to get better,” he added.

He said his side has a few days on its hands before the next game and will sit down and discuss things in this period.

“We’ve got to sit down, we’ve (got) a few days before the next game. We know the nature of T20 can be fickle. We were put under pressure in the first innings’ second half, and for us, as a young team, we need to be nice and clear on what we want to execute. We want to learn,” he said.

