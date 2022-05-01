After a six-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday said that his team needs to start winning close matches and as a batting unit they need to convert starts to big scores.

Brilliant half-centuries by K.L Rahul (77 off 51), Deepak Hooda (52 off 34) and a sensational bowling effort by left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan (4/16) led Lucknow to a six-run win over Delhi in the thrilling 45th match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium.

With this win, LSG jumped to second place on the points table with 14 points while DC are slotted in at the sixth spot with 8 points.

“I think it’s hard (loss), but we have to start winning close matches. We came close in a few games but we are losing it. Really happy that the bowlers pulled it back. But on these kinds of wickets when the bowlers put up a helping hand, we got to perform as a batting unit as well,” said Pant at the post-match presentation.

Despite the loss, Pant is hopeful of doing a turnaround by improving themselves in the upcoming matches of the IPL 2022.

“It was really nice to see the way Mitch (Marsh) was batting. But as a batting unit, we need to start converting those 30s, and 40s into a big score. Hopefully, we can turn it around. As a team there are a lot of positives and there is not much to discuss but we would like to improve ourselves in the next game,” the DC skipper said.

