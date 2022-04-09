Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja said that the team will have to improve in every department, adding that the defending champions will talk about the rough patches in the team meeting.

A fine knock by Abhishek Sharma (75 runs, 50 balls) and a late cameo by Rahul Tripathi (39 not out, 15 balls) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad register a comprehensive eight-wicket win against defending champions CSK at the D.Y Patil Stadium here on Saturday. CSK succumbed to their fourth defeat in four matches and are still waiting for their first win this season.

“It’s with the ball that we are disappointed but we were 20-25 runs short. We were looking to fight till the end. 155 isn’t bad and our bowlers were looking to take wickets. Tomorrow might be a day off but we’ll look to improve. We’ll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger,” Jadeja said during the post-match presentation.

Chennai lost the momentum in the game after losing too many wickets at regular intervals. CSK started poorly but a 62-run partnership for the third wicket between Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu came as some respite for the four-time champions.

“Didn’t get the start of what we were looking for. We were probably 20-25 runs short. Our bowlers were looking to bowl in good areas early on, trying to take wickets. Will look to improve in both departments. We’re all professional cricketers, we need to work hard on our game, stick together and try to come back,” he added.

