IPL 2022: Will look to win key moments against KKR, says DC’s fast bowling coach James Hopes

Delhi Capitals’ fast bowling coach James Hopes on Saturday stated that his team will be looking to emerge victorious in crucial moments when they will face table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Delhi will be returning to the venue, where they won their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians and would be hoping for a change in fortune after losses to Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

“Kolkata Knight Riders are a good team and they showed that especially in the back half of the last IPL when they went on to make the final. They have two world-class spinners surrounded by a very solid pace attack and some batters who are match-winners. We’ll devise our best plan and we’ll look to win the key moments,” said Hopes in a release by the franchise.

Even though Delhi lost by six wickets to Lucknow, Hopes was impressed by the team’s bowling performance who took the match to the final over. “At one point, we did think that we could win the match. What I enjoyed about our bowling performance was the way the boys kept things simple.”

“They didn’t overcomplicate what they were trying to do. They knew that the total wasn’t good enough, but if you hang in the game long enough and take it to the last two overs, then there is always a chance for you to clinch victory.”

Hopes signed off by saying that Delhi will show improvements from their previous mistakes when they face Kolkata. “We have not played our best cricket yet, but we have got close to being at our best in our last two matches. We always talk about continuous improvement and we expect to see some more improvement in our next match.”

