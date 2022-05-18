Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday announced that their skipper Kane Williamson will be flying back to his home in Tauranga, New Zealand for the birth of his second child. It means that Williamson may not feature in Hyderabad’s last league match of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Williamson flying back home comes after Hyderabad have just about kept their playoffs hopes alive with a narrow three-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, though a lot will depend on the outcome of other matches.

“Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here’s everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!” said an official update by the franchise through their Twitter account.

In December 2020, Williamson and his partner Sarah Raheem welcomed a baby girl, with the New Zealand captain taking a paternity leave, thereby missing the second Test against the West Indies.

“Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family,” Williamson had posted with a picture of his newborn daughter on his official Instagram handle.

So far in IPL 2022, Williamson has featured in 13 matches after being retained by the franchise in the run-up to the Mega Auction. But the New Zealander, playing competitive cricket after recovering from a troublesome elbow injury, has been unable to set the scoring charts alight, making just 216 runs at an average of 19.64 and strike rate of 93.50.

Hyderabad are currently at eighth place in the points table, with 12 points from 13 matches.

