IPL 2022: With second ton against MI in a week, Rahul sets more records

A week is a long time in sports, they say. But for Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L Rahul, things remain the same in a week as he struck his second successive century against Mumbai Indians to help his team post a fighting total in Match 37 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here.

On April 16, Rahul stroked a 60-ball 103 at the Brabourne Stadium to help Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. A week hence, on Sunday Rahul scored an unbeaten 103 off 62 deliveries at the Wankhede Stadium to help LSG reach 168/6 in 20 overs.

In the process, Rahul batter after Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals to score two centuries in IPL 2022. He is the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to score multiple centuries in the same IPL season. Kohli blazed away to four centuries in the 2016 edition while Shikhar Dhawan struck two centuries in 2020.

This was KL Rahul’s fourth century in IPL and he joins David Warner, Shane Watson, and Jos Buttler in the list for most centuries in IPL. Chris Gayle leads with six tons while Virat Kohli is second with five. AB de Villiers and Sanju Samson have scored three centuries each.

The 30-year-old Rahul joined Rohit Sharma as the batter with most centuries in T20 cricket (IPL and international combine). Both have six centuries and are followed by Virat Kohli with five and Suresh Raina at 4. Rahul and Kohli are the only batsmen to score two tons against the same side in one IPL edition — Kohli did it against Gujarat Lions in 2016 while Rahul did it against Mumbai Indians in 2022.

With many more matches to come, the in-form Rahul is likely to make more records in IPL 2022.

20220424-234204

