IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje unavailable for DC’s match against RCB due to personal emergency

Delhi Capitals said fast bowler Anrich Nortje is unavailable for Saturday’s match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he has flown back home to South Africa owing to a personal emergency.

“Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” said the franchise in an official statement posted on their social media accounts.

In eight matches of IPL 2023, Nortje had picked seven wickets at an average of 40.71 and economy rate of 8.90. His absence comes as a huge blow to Delhi, who are also without the services of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who is going back to international duty through a three-match ODI series against Ireland starting next week in Chelmsford.

In IPL 2023, Delhi are at the bottom of the points table, with just three wins out of nine matches. At their home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi have lost three of their four matches this season and will be facing an uphill challenge from Bangalore, a side against whom they haven’t won since IPL 2021.

