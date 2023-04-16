SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Arjun and Sachin Tendulkar become first son-father duo to play for same franchise

Arjun Tendulkar on Sunday became the first son to play for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise that his father Sachin Tendulkar represented for many years.

Arjun, a left-arm seamer all-rounder, made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Opening the bowling, Arjun conceded five runs in his first over. He made a strong appeal for lbw against Jagadeesan but was turned down by the umpire as it looked like the ball would go over the stumps.

In his second over, he was driven off the backfoot for a boundary by KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer, who then smacked the next delivery for a slightly mis-hit six over wide long-on.

The 23-year-old Arjun Tendulkar has been with Mumbai Indians for the last couple of years. He was picked in the auction in 2021 but had to withdraw due to an injury. He was picked in the 2022 auction too but did not get to play a single match last year.

He got his chance on Sunday with his father Sachin in the Mumbai Indians dugout.

Arjun, who has played age-group cricket for Mumbai and made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2020-21 and had earlier last year shifted alliance to Goa and made Ranji Trophy debut for them against Rajasthan in an Elite Division match at Porvorim in December 2022.

