Ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), swashbuckling left-handed batter Chris Gayle looked back on his time with talismanic batter Virat Kohli while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and complimented his passion and work ethic.

“We had some great memories batting together. Those moments we will always cherish. Those dance moves off the field also, I am sure you can see them on social media, I will cherish those things as well.”

“Batting with Virat was just fantastic. I like the passion he has for the game. I like his passion and his work ethic, it’s fantastic. You have to give him credit for that and he wants to show it with his performances,” Gayle was quoted as saying by JioCinema.

For the seven years Gayle was at RCB, he and Kohli toyed with the opposition bowling attacks, sending the Chinnaswamy Stadium into a frenzy. However, Gayle wants everyone to remember it was not only fours and sixes that did the trick for them, pointing out that a lot of attention to running between wickets yielded rich dividends.

“We had a good understanding with each other. We complemented each other well. Sometimes people might say ‘Chris didn’t run between the wickets’. I bat with Virat, and I ran between the wickets, so I don’t want anyone to use this as an alibi to say we don’t run between the wickets.”

“We have over nine (ten) 100-run partnerships, check how many times and how many twos and threes we took. I was the quickest one between the wickets. Don’t get it twisted,” he said.

Gayle went on to narrate a story about Kohli’s reaction to the former earning the Orange Cap from him during a season in the IPL. “One thing I remember, just to go back a bit, I remember Virat was the Orange Cap holder one particular season. I was getting runs but he was more of the guy at the time scoring a lot of runs.”

“Then, bam bam, two or three games, whatever the case may be, I became the Orange Cap holder. He was like, ‘man this guy just came in, bang bang bang, and became the Orange Cap holder?’ It was just a funny thing that I’ll always remember.”

Apart from notching up numerous 100-run partnerships with Kohli, Gayle also spoke about all the dance moves they perfected together. “Sharing a dressing room with Virat and the other guys, once I am there, I am always jovial and having a lot of fun, dancing and everything like that.”

“I’d show them a few moves and realise Virat’s got the skills. He can move, you know. But if it’s an Indian dance, Chris Gayle will win. if it’s a Caribbean dance, Chris Gayle will win!”

