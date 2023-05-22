Sensational Shubman Gill hit a magnificent century to power Gujarat Titans to a thrilling win and knock Royal Challengers out of the tournament at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Gill sizzled with an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls, also his second straight IPL century, laced with hitting five fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 200 to power GT to a thrilling win 6-wicket win over RCB in a high scoring thriller in their last league match on Sunday.

RCB’s loss meant that Mumbai Indians claimed the final spot in the play-offs having beaten SunRisers Hyderabad earlier in the day.

After the match, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar came up with a cheeky post after the five-time champions MI entered the play-offs.

“Cameron Green and Shubman Gill batted well for Mumbai Indians. Amazing innings by Virat Kohli too to score back-to-back 100s. They all had their methods and were in a class of their own. So happy to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai,” Sachin tweeted.

Earlier in the day, MI faced a must-win match in their last game of the league stage and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Cameron Green’s scintillating 100* off 47 nt out kept Mumbai’s hopes alive as the home side thumped Sunrisers by eight wickets.

GT will next play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 23 qualifier 1 while MI will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in eliminator 1 on May 24.

20230522-115603