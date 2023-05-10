SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: CSK felicitates Elephant caregivers Bomman, Bellie and Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves

Chennai Super Kings felicitated real-life heroes Bomman and Bellie, the elephant caregivers, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves in a special event here.

Captain MS Dhoni presented personalised CSK jerseys to the trio after training at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Tuesday.

Additionally, Chennai Super Kings will also be conducting a special felicitation ceremony for the caregiving couple and the filmmaker at the stadium ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Rupa Gurunath, owner Chennai Super Kings, will hand over mementoes along with Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO KS Viswanathan.

CSK will also present a cheque to Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation towards the welfare of elephants.

“We are very happy to celebrate our elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie along with Kartiki, whose engrossing storytelling spread the heart-warming tale far and wide. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our own people have reached the global stage.

“Conserving Asian Elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses,” said KS Viswanathan.

