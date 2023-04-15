SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Curran-captained Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

NewsWire
0
0

The Sam Curran-captained Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 21 of IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

While Lucknow head into their home game after chasing down 212 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling one-wicket win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Punjab go into the match after suffering a six-wicket loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans in their backyard.

Curran said Dhawan is unavailable for Satu’day’s match as he had picked up an injury in their last game against Gujarat. “Don’t know how bad it is but hopefully he (Dhawan) won’t be out long. His absence is huge, we’ve got two Indian batters (Atharva Taide and Harpreet Singh Bhatia) coming in and (Sikandar) Raza is back in the eleven,” he said.

Lucknow skipper K.L. Rahul stated he is happy doing anything, and that his main focus is just on enjoying their cricket, with Jammu & Kashmir right-arm pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak getting his first IPL game.

“First game on this strip, anything would have worked. It is exciting to challenge ourselves in different conditions. It is our first season here, so each game we’ll assess and modify.”

“Every game we make a few changes, settle on a 12-13 and take a call depending on the game. Each game we have turned up and we have been challenged every time, but players have found answers. Everyone is enjoying the game and there is a good vibe around, really happy with the support we have got out here,” he added.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: K.L. Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi

Substitutes: Amit Mishra, K Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh

Substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan

20230415-192403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia openers David Warner, Travis Head make big gains in ICC...

    Brendon McCullum’s critical analysis: Never seen leadership qualities in Joe Root

    Rajasthan Royals retain Ashwin, Buttler; release James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell ahead...

    Umran Malik’s party is still due, recalls Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi