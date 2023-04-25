SPORTSCRICKET

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper Warner fined for slow-over rate against SRH

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined Rs. 12 Lakh after his side maintained a slow-over rate during their seven-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 34 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here.

Delhi Capitals made it two wins in a row after a collective and disciplined bowling effort from the bowlers helped Delhi Capitals defend 144 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night.

Impact Player Mukesh Kumar bowled a fantastic final over for Delhi to defend 13 runs after a late surge provided by SRH batters Heinrich Klaasen and Washington Sundar had threatened to take away the match.

Washington Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) had broken the back of DC’s batting with excellent spells and restricted the away side to 144/9 in 20 overs.

“Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Hyderabad,” the IPL said in a statement.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” it added.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

