IPL 2023: Dhoni praises bowlers for ‘special effort’ in CSK’s seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni credited his bowlers for a special effort after they suffered a setback in the first over of the game losing Deepak Chahar to an injury, to restrict Mumbai Indians for 157/8 and set up his team’s resounding seven-wicket victory in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday.

After Chahar suffered a hamstring injury in the first over of the match, Tushar Deshpande (2-21) sent back Rohit Sharma with a peach of a delivery to send Mumbai Indians skipper’s stumps cartwheeling and then spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner shared five wickets between them as CSK restricted Mumbai Indians for 157/8 in 20 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged 3-20 in his four overs and Santner claimed 2-28 as they broke the Mumbai Indians back in the middle overs.

Ajinkya Rahane then hammered a 27-ball 61 and with Ruturaj Gaikwad batting through the innings for 40 not out, CSK romped to victory with 11 deliveries to spare.

The CSK skipper said the dominant victory felt good as juggling the bowling became difficult after Chahar was out and Sisanda Magala was carted around by the Mumbai Indians openers.

“It feels good, we lost Deepak [Chahar] in our first over. For [Sisanda] Magala it was the first game. Was a bit of an issue to shuffle the bowlers. But the spinners bowled really well,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation ceremony here on Saturday.

He said the pitch did not offer much turn after the first six overs but his spinners were able to use the two-paced wicket to their advantage.

“It was not turning much after the first six overs. It was a bit two-paced after that. The spinners were able to use that well later,” he said of the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja and Santner.

The 42-year old Dhoni praised South Africa pacer Magala, who was playing his first match and was carted around for five boundaries by Ishan Kishan in the first couple of overs. He came back well to finish with 1/37 off his four overs.

“Magala came back well, (Dwaine) Pretorius was so good. It was a good bowling effort, despite losing our premier bowler,” said Dhoni.

Dhoni also lauded Tushar Deshpande, who had bowled a lot of no-balls in the first two matches, for his superb comeback after being hammered by Rohit Sharma initially and then by Tim David in his second spell. He finished with 2-31.

“We believe in him (Deshpande). When you are new, you have a different sort of pressure. He had a very good domestic season, and we have been talking to him about his execution. He bowled a lot of no-balls in the last two matches but is improving, The delivery he got Rohit out was a beauty,” the CSK skipper said.

