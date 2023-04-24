SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Difficult to digest being taken for 235 runs on that pitch, says Nitish Rana

NewsWire
0
0

After Kolkata Knight Riders crashed to their fourth straight loss of IPL 2023 through a 49-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, captain Nitish Rana admitted it was difficult for him to accept that his team conceded 235 runs at their home ground.

On Sunday, Kolkata had elected to bowl first and used four bowlers in power-play. But none of them were unable to stop a dominating batting show from Chennai as Devon Conway made 56, his fourth consecutive fifty of the competition.

It was followed by Ajinkya Rahane dazzling with an unbeaten 29-ball 71 and Shivam Dube slamming a quick 21-ball fifty to propel Chennai Super Kings to a massive 235/4, also the highest total at this venue in the IPL.

“Need to give credit to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) for carrying out whatever he was attempting. It’s difficult to digest being taken for 235 runs on that pitch. We have not been improving in the tournament,” said Rana after the game ended.

In reply, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh struck valiant half-centuries, but they were not enough as Kolkata ended up at 186/8, and are now at eighth place in the points table. “If we keep repeating our mistakes in such a big tournament against big teams, you are going to be behind. We needed to have a good start (in the powerplay) chasing such a big score, but couldn’t get it and we were always behind in the game,” added Rana.

Conway played a vital hand in Chennai having a blistering 73-run opening partnership and credited improved strokeplay as well as his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad for his good showing in IPL 2023.

“I think my partnership with Rutu calms the nerves. A lot of credit needs to go to Rutu. Just trying to be as clear as possible. I’ve always had an issue with the ball on the body, but have been getting over it. By using my feet (against spinners), I get into good positions and get momentum.”

“The culture we have here in Chennai us very special and for us it’s about continuing this momentum. Certainly, having MS makes us feel like every game is like a home fixture.”

20230424-120602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SA v IND, 1st Test: Cricket South Africa mourns the passing...

    New Zealand pip India at the top of Super League standings...

    Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian male cricketer to play in Australian...

    Team India qualifies for WTC final against Australia in June after...