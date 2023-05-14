SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Don’t hurt our feelings MS Dhoni; you should continue playing, says Harbhajan Singh

NewsWire
0
0

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has urged MS Dhoni to not break hearts and hurt the feelings of his fans’, saying that Chennai Super King skipper should keep playing in IPL as he has a lot of cricket left in him.

In an IPL 2023 match on Sunday, the attention will be once again on Dhoni and the CSK captain will be eager to collect two crucial points against a vitriolic KKR side.

Batting mostly at No 7 or 8, Dhoni has scored 96 runs in 12 games with an impressive strike rate of 204.25 so far in the season.

“MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He’s hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he’s not running at his full speed, he’s hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don’t hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing,” said Harbhajan on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mithali Raj has lauded the CSK captain for keeping the noise out and helping the team do what it is known for i.e. consistency.

“There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He’s helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It’s not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he’s made has helped CSK do well,” said Mithali.

“He made several smart moves in the tournament. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain,” he added.

The win against KKR at home will put MS Dhoni’s team in the IPL’s final-four for a staggering 12th time.

20230514-145201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kohli, Sharma placed 2nd and 3rd in ICC ODI rankings

    Even when Kohli was passing through a lean phase, his contribution...

    2nd Test: Really happy to see Shreyas Iyer grab his opportunity...

    IPL 2023: Josh Little to travel back home for national duty