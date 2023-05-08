SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy stated that the side will focus on each match irrespective of the result in their previous game and play with the same winning intent.

Kolkata will face Punjab Kings in the reverse fixture of the tournament on Monday evening at Eden Gardens. The last time these two teams met in IPL 2023, it was the first match of the season for both teams, with Punjab emerging victorious via DLS method at Mohali.

“Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game. We’ll go into Monday’s game with the same mindset, and the same wanting to win; same kind of excitement,” said Roy in a video posted by the franchise on their social media handles.

In four games, Roy has scored 180 runs, including two fifties at an average of 45 and strike-rate of 159.29. “It’s lovely opening batting. It’s lovely having that role in the side, especially for a franchise like KKR. It’s a huge amount of history. So very honoured to have that role.”

“And I just need to go out there and do it more and more over and over and over again. I don’t think there’s any player that can kind of rest on their laurels and just kind of sit back and relax,” he said on opening the batting.

“Every single game is a new game and I want to make as much of an impact on this tournament and this team as possible. The impact that coming in I think it narrows down the kind of scores and stuff,” he added.

In this season, Kolkata have won only four matches out of ten it has featured in, being at eighth place in the points table. With the race to playoffs heating up, Roy signed off by saying the remaining four matches hold huge importance for Kolkata.

“There are not many limits on what you can set or chase. So extremely enjoyable, but it’s been a very close contest throughout this tournament. I know there’s not really many teams if any, that are running away with the tournament. So huge four games coming up.”

20230508-160604

