IPL 2023: Everything started when I played that shot, LSG’s Krunal Pandya blames himself for defeat in Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper Krunal Pandya has taken all blame for his team’s defeat in the Eliminator match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as his untimely dismissal to an atrocious shot into motion a sequence of events that resulted in team’s eventual defeat.

Krunal Pandya promoted himself in the batting order and came in at No.4 but was out for eight runs, jumping out to attempt a big one against veteran spinner Piyush Chawla but ended up finding Tim David at long-on.

Though Chawla played his role, Krunal Pandya too contributed to his own downfall as playing the shot was totally unnecessary.

“We were in a really good position. Everything started when I played that shot… that was not on, and I completely take all the blame. The wicket was the same. We just had to bat better, just take that responsibility. But we didn’t do it after that break (the first time-out),” Krunal Pandya said during the post-match presentation on Wednesday night.

Pacer Akash Madhwal picked a sensational five-wicket haul (5/5) and helped Mumbai Indians advance to Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 with a thumping 81-win over LSG at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Mumbai made 182/8, with Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav chipping in with 41 and 33 respectively. Tilak Varma hit a 22-ball 26 and Nehal Wadhera, who slammed a crucial 23 off 12 balls, provided the late impetus to the innings.

Madhwal turned the tide effectively in Mumbai’s favour, finishing with an exceptional 5/5 in 3.1 overs, which is the best-ever bowling figure in IPL playoffs history as well as the most economical five-fer in the tournament and, the best bowling performance by an uncapped Indian player.

Krunal defended their decision to include Kyle Myers ahead of South African opener Quinton de Kock.

“It’s always a tough decision; it’s just Kyle had a better record here [than de Kock]. We just felt we could go with Kyle,” he said.

He said he opened the bowling with himself and fellow spinner Krishnappa Gowtham because he wanted to do something different.

