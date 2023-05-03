SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: ‘Experience can’t be bought in the market’; Kaif, Irfan hail Ishant for his heroics with ball

Former India cricketers Mohammed Kaif and Irfan Pathan lauded Ishant Sharma for his match-winning bowling performance against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 game, saying that the experienced pacer used his slower ones and knuckleball perfection to prove his mettle once again.

Delhi Capitals prevented a strong Gujarat Titans side from chasing down a meagre 130 and won the game by 5 runs. The credit for DC’s morale-boosting win goes to their bowlers, especially Ishant Sharma.

The senior India pacer threw in his experience in the game and held his nerve to defend 12 off the last over in yet another low-scoring thriller in IPL 2023.

“Ishant Sharma once again proved experience can’t be bought in the market. He used the slower ones beautifully and tricked Rahul Tewatia with his knuckleball. He made full use of his experience and the knuckle balls he used in the death overs, were simply brilliant,” said Kaif on Star Sports’ Cricket Live

Agreeing with Kaif’s observation, Irfan Pathan also commended Ishant for deceiving GT batters with his variation and termed Rahul Tewatia’s dismissal as one of the best deliveries of the tournament.

“Keeping a batter like Rahul Tewatia silent, Ishant once again proved his mettle. Ishant used the knuckle balls to perfection. It was the use of deception with action, pace and variation at its very best. It was one of the best deliveries you’ll ever see,” said Irfan.

Despite the win, Delhi Capitals stayed at the bottom of the points table but they have kept themselves alive in the tournament with three victories in nine matches.

