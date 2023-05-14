Half-centuries by skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell and a cameo of unbeaten 29 off 11 balls from Anuj Rawat guided Royal Challengers (RCB) to a competitive total of 171/5 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli got RCB to a decent start and stitched 50 runs opening partnership. When Glenn Maxwell walked in to bat at No.3, he struck a few lusty blows and raised a 69-run partnership for the second wicket. Both the in-form batters notched up their fifties.

RR were quick to pull things back in the death overs as the visitors lost three wickets in quick succession. Just when it looked as if RR will finish the innings on a high, Rawat’s cameo powered the visitors to a competitive total

Opting to bat first, RCB had a modest start as RR bowlers kept the opening duo, skipper du Plessis and Kohli, at bay with their superb bowling — just four boundaries coming in the first six overs and the visitors were 42 for no loss at the end of the Power-play.

In the over after the Power-play, KM Asif provided a crucial breakthrough as Kohli completely failed to pick up his knuckleball and holed out for 18. He lofted it high in the air and Yashasvi Jaiswal moved to his right from extra cover to complete a high catch.

But RCB continued to prosper as Glenn Maxwell upped the ante a bit with his big hits while du Plessis just kept the scoreboard ticking. RCB were 78/1 in 10 overs.

The Royals continued with a clinical bowling display as no boundary came in the next 19 balls before Maxwell smashed two successive boundaries to break the shackles. Then, he smacked it over the bowler’s head for a maximum and RCB crossed the 100-run mark in the 14th over.

In the next over, du Plessis brought up his seventh fifty of the season with an effortless six against Asif in the 15th over. But the pacer was quick to regroup as he removed the opener on the penultimate ball of the over.

Zampa’s double strike in the 16th over reduced RCB to 120/4. He first removed Mahipal Lomror, who mistimed his shot and Dhruv Jurel came in from cow corner and took a catch after a slight fumble.

On the next delivery, Zampa bowled a length delivery and Dinesh Karthik went on the back foot to work it away but got rapped on the pads. As the umpire didn’t raise his finger, RR skipper Sanju Samson took a review and the ball tracking came up with three reds and Karthik departed for a duck.

Maxwell smashed Yuzvendra Chahal for a boundary and a six in the next over and completed his half-century. Soon after his fifty, he threw away his wicket while attempting a reverse sweep off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma.

Just when it looked like RCB will end up with an under-par score, Anuj Rawat’s cameo put the visitors in the driving seat as he smashed Asif for back-to-back sixes followed by a boundary in the last over to finish things off sensationally for RCB.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 55, Glenn Maxwell 54, Anuj Rawat 29 not out; Adam Zampa 2-25, KM Asif 2-42) against Rajasthan Royals

