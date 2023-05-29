SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings wins toss, opt to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

NewsWire
0
1

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday as the highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final was moved to the reserve day on Monday, with both teams now looking to win that coveted trophy.

The M.S. Dhoni-led CSK, who were the first team to reach the final, didn’t make any change in their playing XI for this all-important game.

“We’ll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer, you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully, we can entertain them,” said Dhoni at the toss.

“Pitch has been under covers for a long time, but throughout the tournament, the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we’ll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team,” he added.

On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans also stuck to the same playing XI for the summit clash.

“Would’ve bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don’t mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy,” said Titans skipper Hardik Pandya.

“I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It’s a flat track. Same team,” he added.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Substitutes: Josh Little, Odean Smith, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Substitutes: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

20230529-192803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SL: Will stick to our plans; play positive cricket...

    IND v SA: Snake on field, floodlight failure cause stoppages in...

    Tamim Iqbal fined for audible obscenity in ODI vs Sri Lanka

    Boult likely to miss Test series against England