SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Five-time champion Mumbai Indians begin training at Wankhede Stadium

NewsWire
0
0

Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), marked their return to their home ground, Wankhede stadium, after a gap of two years.

As per a release from the franchise, the players were all excited to be at the Wankhede Stadium as they started their training session for the upcoming IPL 2023 on Saturday. The players had intense training under the floodlights, sweating it out in the nets and engaging with the coaching team on training and techniques.

In IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians, led by India’s all-format captain Rohit Sharma, had finished at bottom of the points table, winning just four out of 14 league stage matches. For IPL 2023, they will be without their fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the first time in ten years, due to a back injury.

Moreover, they will be without Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who recently underwent hamstring surgery to fix his long-standing issues. As of now, Mumbai hasn’t named replacements for Bumrah and Richardson.

In terms of the coaching staff, Kieron Pollard will be the batting coach for this season. They also have a new head coach former South African coach Mark Boucher, with ex-USA coach and experienced Indian domestic coach J. Arunkumar being the assistant batting coach.

They are also joined by Shane Bond and James Pamment as bowling and fielding coaches of the side respectively. In the IPL 2023 player auction held in December last year, Mumbai acquired the services of Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green for a whopping INR 17.5 crore.

They also picked veteran India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, uncapped South Africa all-rounder Duan Jansen, Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod, Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, Punjab left-handed batter Nehal Wadhera and Haryana left-arm spinner Raghav Goyal.

Mumbai will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

20230326-153803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arshdeep should find a regular mention in the list of Indian...

    South Africa’s settled bowling unit will put India under pressure: Ntini

    Maintaining strict fitness and strength-training regimen a must for fast bowlers:...

    You get to bowl to so many legends, learn a lot...