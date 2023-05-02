SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Gambhir, Kohli fined 100% match fees after verbal spat

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in a verbal spat after Mondays match here, after which they were fined.

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

“Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” IPL said in a statement

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the statement read.

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees. Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” it added.

