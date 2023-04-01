SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Gavaskar, Bhajji give thumbs up to ‘Impact Player’ rule

NewsWire
0
0

The ‘Impact Player’ in the IPL 2023 has garnered everyone’s attention from the day BCCI announced its introduction in this edition.

In the opening match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, one thing that was on everyone’s mind was how the teams are going to use it and who will be the designated ‘impact players’.

While teams in IPL are taking nascent steps on how to ace it, the experts, meanwhile, have given thumbs up to the ‘Impact Player’.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes the teams might need some time to ace this new rule.

“You need some time to understand new rules and acclimatise with new playing conditions. The same will be the case with all ten teams in the TATA IPL 2023. They will need some time to ace it,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, meanwhile, lauded the think tank in IPL for coming up with this innovative rule.

“It’s a very innovative move as you can now replace a player whom you feel is not suitable or has served his purpose with someone who can make an impact in the current playing conditions. So, kudos to BCCI, it’s a very good rule,” he added.

20230401-134604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BCCI invites tender for right to own teams in Women’s IPL

    ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise...

    ILT20 announces commencement of Season 2 from January 13, 2024

    Women’s Test: England 86/1 at lunch against India