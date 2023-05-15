The last week of the league stage in IPL 2023 has begun and no team has qualified for the playoffs as the Race for Playoffs keeps getting intense.

On Monday, Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad in what is their last home game in the league stages. The Hardik Pandya-led side needs just one win to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the straight second time with a victory over SRH.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has backed the defending champions to come out victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad and become the first team to enter the top four in this season.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Kaif said, “Gujarat Titans can be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with a win against SRH. Captain Hardik Pandya looked unhappy with his and his team’s performance in the previous game and they’ll be looking to make a comeback. Their performance away from home has been good and they’ll be looking to improve the winning record at home this time.”

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has highlighted a big problem with the GT batting line-up in this IPL. The defending champions have struggled to have a set batter at number three.

“Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum at number 3. Hardik hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations with the bat this year. But if he isn’t firing at number three, it will be tough for the team management to figure out whom to send on this position.”

