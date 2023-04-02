SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson ruled out with injury, to fly back to New Zealand

Defending champions Gujarat Titans suffered a big blow on Sunday as Kane Williamson was been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after suffering an injury during Friday’s tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Seasoned New Zealand batter Williamson sustained an injury to his right knee while attempting a catch against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It is a big blow for the Titans as Williamson was expected to be the mainstay of their middle order.

“It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon,” said Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket of Gujarat Titans Vikram Solanki said.

Williamson will now head home to New Zealand for further assessment. The Gujarat Titans will finalise a replacement for the right-handed batter and an announcement will be made in due course, the franchise said in a statement on Sunday.

Williamson’s knee injury has the New Zealand team management worried about his availability for the entire season. Williamson, New Zealand’s white-ball captain, had to leave the field, after which Sai Sudharsan was roped in as an Impact Player.

The New Zealand team doctors will now assess the extent of his injury and set him up on a recovery and rehabilitation programme, expecting him to be fit in time for the World Cup to be held in India in October-November this year.

