Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have named Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Kane Williamson for the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

New Zealand captain, Williamson suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting a catch at the boundary in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on March 31.

Shanaka, Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain, is an explosive middle-order batter who also bowls right-arm seam, the franchise informed in a release on Tuesday.

Shanaka was on fire in the recent T20I series in India, smashing 124 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187 while averaging 62.00. He was also Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorer in the subsequent ODI series, scoring 121 runs in three innings.

Signed for his base price of INR 50 lakh, this will be Shanaka’s maiden season in the IPL.

