IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans support the fight against cancer

Gujarat Titans will don lavender jerseys during their last home game of the 2023 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

This initiative aims to highlight the critical issue of cancer, which continues to be a significant contributor to morbidity and mortality in India and worldwide.

The choice of lavender, a colour symbolising all types of cancer, serves as a powerful reminder of the many lives affected by this devastating disease. By wearing lavender jerseys, Gujarat Titans aim to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, emphasising the crucial role that lifestyle changes can play in combating cancer.

Col Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans stated, “Cancer causes millions of deaths worldwide and with a devastating impact on patients and their families. We are happy to do our bit in raising awareness about cancer, which not only is an effort to educate people about the importance of early detection but also underscores the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risks. Our team is committed to drive positive change and contribute to the global fight against cancer.”

Globally, cancer ranks as the second most common cause of death, leading to approximately 9.9 million fatalities in 2020. The last decade saw the worldwide incidence of cancer surge by 26 per cent, while cancer-related deaths saw a 21% increase. In India, there is a one in nine chance of an individual developing cancer during their lifetime. The projected number of new cancer cases in the country for 2022 stood at over 14.16 lakh, with an anticipated 12.8% rise in cancer incidence by 2025 compared to 2020.

Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya said, “Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle.”

