Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on April 13.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the over rate has proved to be a huge issue with a lot of matches running for almost four hours.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” said a statement from the tournament.

Previously, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson were fined the same amount for maintaining a slow over rate in their respective matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Coming to the match, opener Shubman Gill notched up his second half-century of IPL 2023 through a serene 49-ball 67 while fast bowler Mohit Sharma marked his comeback in the tournament with a stellar spell of 2/18 as Gujarat beat Punjab by six wickets.

Thursday’s victory is also Gujarat’s third win of the ongoing season and takes them to third place on the points table, while Punjab were given their second loss of the tournament. Gujarat will next face Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday, while Punjab will face off against Lucknow on Saturday.

