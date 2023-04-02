Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson heaped praise on Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal and said that the team could anticipate record-breaking performances in the powerplay with batters like them in the lineup as team scored their highest-ever powerplay total in the history of the IPL on Sunday.

Jaiswal and Buttler smashed half-centuries to provide RR with a record-breaking start in their 2023 IPL campaign opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They helped the Royals post their highest powerplay score 85/1.

“I am just wondering how we will start the season and very happy with the win. Having batters like Jos and Yashasvi, we can expect that (breaking records in the powerplay). I think we definitely are a very good side but in this format and this league, you never know,” Samson said after the match.

Buttler went back to pavilion after bringing up his half-century in just 20 balls and Samson then joined forces with Jaiswal to take over the aggressor’s role and went on to score 28-ball fifty before getting dismissed by Natarajan.

“We have to keep our heads down, focus on our processes. I personally wanted to stay there and finish the innings off. I think we did reasonably well. There should be strengths, but there should be weaknesses also. We will find out if there are any weaknesses as the tournament goes on,” Samson added.

It was a complete team performance from Royals as batters Buttler (54), Jaiswal (54) and Samson (55) helped the visitors post a mammoth 203 for five and then Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and Trent Boult (2/21)) led the charge to take the team to 72-run win over SRH.

