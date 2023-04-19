SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: ‘He did not let his ego come in the way’, Sachin Tendulkar’s word of praises for Cameron Green

Mumbai Indians (MI) mentor Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for Cameron Green for his unbeaten 64-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and said that the batter did not let his ego come in the way even after having a tough start of his campaign.

Green did not have a promising start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign as he registered series of low scores — 5, 12, 17*, 1 in the first four games, before smashing an unbeaten 64 off 40 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, when MI were reeling 95/3 in the 12th over, Green along with Tilak Varma (37 off 17) stitched a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket as MI posted a 192-run target after a modest start of the innings.

“I think I learned something. And I feel that we have all picked the same message from Green. He can hit the ball as long as anyone in the team. But the initial phase was a tough phase for him. And he did not let his ego come in the way. Ego is something which will always encourage you to do the wrong things. He did not.

He chose the right path in the interest of our team. He could have easily tried to play some stupid shot. Had he been dismissed, who knows, we might not have got to 192. So, I think a big, big round of applause to him for his effort. Special one,” Tendulkar said in a video posted on MI’s social media handles.

The Australian all-rounder also chipped in with a ball as he claimed a crucial wicket of Aiden Markram as a collective bowling effort saw MI bowl SRH out for 178 and win the match by 14 runs to claim their third win on the bounce.

