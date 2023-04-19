SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Hetmyer should come higher in the batting order: Gavaskar

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan Royals are set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here in IPL 2023.

The Sanju Samson-led side is on a roll and is currently seated at the top of the team standings with four wins in five games.

Shimron Hetmyer played one of his best knocks in the IPL by helping Rajasthan Royals pull off an incredible run chase against defending champions Gujarat Titans. It was a retake of the IPL 2022 where Men-in-Pink emerged victorious.

Lauding Hetmyer for his match-winning knock in Ahmedabad, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar stated the West Indies batter should come higher in the batting order.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Gavaskar said, “Shimron Hetmyer has been labelled as a finisher by Rajasthan Royals but I strongly believe he should also be allowed to bat higher in the batting order. If he gets to face more balls he can end up scoring more runs and playing more match-winning knocks for his team.”

