IPL 2023: Home advantage will be a huge factor, says Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner

The Delhi Capitals’ skipper David Warner said playing on home ground will be a big advantage and he is looking forward to his team executing its plans as best as it could in their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

On the first double-header day in IPL 2023, Punjab Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the afternoon match at Mohali (3.30 pm)while Delhi Capitals meet Lucknow Super Giants in the second match of the day at Lucknow (7.30 pm).

Warner said his players are ready to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the TATA IPL 2023.

Speaking about their opening game, the Delhi Capitals’ captain David Warner said, “Lucknow have a good squad. They did well last year as well. We know we are going to face some good spinners and they have some good fast bowlers as well. Their captain K.L. Rahul is an exciting player. But we just have to execute our plans as best as we can.”

Warner also spoke about Axar Patel’s role as vice-captain on the side and said Patel will help him deal with the language barrier.

“Axar will have great knowledge about all the players in the squad. He’ll be in control of relaying information to the bowlers and also help me deal with the language barrier,” Warner was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

The opening batter expressed that the home-ground advantage will be a huge factor this season. “You get to understand the wicket at your home ground and you’ve also got your fans, who give you a boost. The fans’ chants in the stadium will give us great strength and belief to play at our best.”

When asked about working with Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly, Warner said, “He’s really relaxed and calm. I can speak to him whenever I need anything. He’s been fantastic around the group and it’s great to see him back.”

Warner has had a conversation with Rishabh Pant as well, “He’s looking forward to supporting us as much as he can. I am sure he’ll try his best to come and see us. But we want him to recover, take it slow and easy and get better as fast as he can.”

20230331-191804

