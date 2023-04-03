SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Hopefully, I will play this entire season and year injury free, says CSK pacer Deepak Chahar

After being out of action for over eight months last year due to a stress fracture and a grade 3 tear in his quad, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar is back in action in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and is hopeful of playing full season injury free.

Chahar was bought by CSK for Rs 14 crore in 2022 but was unable to play in the last year’s IPL due to his injuries, and also missed a significant portion of international cricket, including the T20 World Cup.

He last appeared for India in the second ODI against Bangladesh last December, where he was injured after bowling three overs.

“I know how to deal with injuries, but this time it was longer. It was at least eight months. For a fast bowler, coming back from an injury is a difficult task. Hopefully, I don’t get it again and I play this entire season and year injury-free,” Chahar told CSK TV.

“I have been lucky to be part of a good team and good environment. If you have an environment, where everyone is supporting each other. And if you are always talking about winning the tournament. That’s where you reach the finals and win the finals,” he added.

The 30-year-old fast bowler, who has been with CSK since 2016, played a vital part in Super Kings’ title-winning campaign in the 2021 IPL, claiming 14 wickets in 14 matches.

While sharing his memories with the yellow army, Chahar said: “When I played for CSK in the first season, we won. Same time when I think about that year when we won in 2021, that’s my last memory. I tell everyone, if you want to enjoy a cricket match, you should come to Chennai and see CSK play at home. That atmosphere is very different.

“Whenever I play a CSK match here at Chepauk, I always miss those three stands. Where no crowds were sitting and we had to put hoardings. And the cheering could be heard from only one side. Now this year, the new stadium is looking amazingly good,” he said.

In the tournament opener on Saturday, Chahar went wicketless in CSK’s 5-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT).

CSK are set to return to the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, at Chepauk after a gap of four years, when they will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their second match of the league on Monday.

Moreover, CSK have an impressive record at home, winning 40 out of 56 matches at the venue.

