INDIASPORTS

IPL 2023: Hopefully, we’ll perform well in the rest of our home games; great to meet Pant, says Axar Patel

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Capitals went down by six wickets against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday night.

The Gujarat Titans restricted the Delhi side to 162/8 in their 20 overs before chasing down the total in 18.1 overs.

Speaking about playing at Delhi Capitals’ home ground for the first time in four years, the DC vice-captain Axar Patel said, “It was disappointing to be on the wrong side of the result. But, it was great to play in front of our fans after a long time. I hope the fans enjoyed the game. Hopefully, we’ll perform well in the rest of our home games.”

Axar added that the Delhi side will take some time to gel together as a unit.

“It’s still early days in the tournament. I don’t think we need to work on too many aspects of our game. We are playing together after a long time so we’ll take some time to gel together as a unit. Once our combinations start working, then it’ll get better for us,” he said.

Asked about his one-handed six, the all-rounder said, “I didn’t plan the one-handed six. My bottom hand came off when I tried to extend my arms. Fortunately, I hit that ball for a six. And then I told Rishabh that the one-handed shot was for him. I was quite happy with my batting performance and I hope that I can keep performing well for Delhi Capitals.”

The all-rounder also spoke about meeting Rishabh Pant in the dressing room.

“It was great to meet Rishabh in the dressing room. Players from the Gujarat team also came to meet him. Hopefully, he recovers soon and comes back to Qila Kotla. Then both of us can play one-handed shots,” said Axar.

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday.

20230405-161803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    United Sikhs provides relief to hurricane-hit Florida

    After Telegram, Snapchat working on paid subscription service

    On Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Kangana pens a special note

    NIA raids residence of NTK functionary over suspected LTTE links