Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult has said that “hunger from the batting unit” took the team to a thrilling win over the defending champion Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

RR was struggling at 55-4 at the halfway stage in front of exceptional bowling from GT’s new-ball bowlers. However, a splendid show from captain Sanju Samson (60) and a batting blitz at the death from hit-man Shimron Hetmyer (56*) helped Royals record a three-wicket win over Titans on Sunday.

“We got some very talented batters on our side and I think the real positive is seeing guys stand up at different times. Different guys standing up at different times has helped us win the game from different situations. Jos (Buttler) is a massive player for us and I am sure he must be frustrated to miss out on some runs tonight. But the hunger from the rest of the batting unit helped us cross the finishing line,” Boult said in a post-match press conference.

Gujarat did not have an ideal start, with Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan walking back early, but Shubman opening act of 45(34) and David Miller’s finishing act of 46(30) had propelled GT to a competitive 177/7.

When asked whom to give credit to the win- batter or bowler, Boukt said: “It’s hard to pinpoint a certain moment in the game but that’s the nature of T20 cricket – you are never out of the game and just having the belief that you can win from anywhere. The amount of meetings every teams has, and our team specifically, and talks about tactics, it was nice to go out there and put some of the stuff in play.

Obviously picking 12 overs of spin, I thought they pulled it back very nicely and every over counts but Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) closed that inning out nicely. 175 [177], pretty good wicket, they bowled very well on it, showed us how to bowl with the lengths and had some good swing on offer there. Once again, just absorbed that and got ourselves in a position where a couple of boundaries and it swung back to us.”

Though Boult had an ordinary day with the ball, the seamer claimed the wicket of Saha with a stunning catch.

Saha gave a fat top-edge on a hoick and with wicketkeeper Samson and two other fielders, Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel, collided while trying to claim it and Boult took a catch on rebound off keeper’s gloves.

Boult counted himself lucky to have taken the stunning catch to dismiss Saha. “Crazy one it goes high in the night skies. Obviously, in this amazing crowd, you can’t hear much. I would call myself lucky, probably just the right place at the right time. It is a significant win. They had our numbers. It is satisfying to finish these close matches. There are some good vibes in the changing room as well.”

With a win on Sunday night, Royals made it four wins from five matches to move to the top of the table. They will next take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

