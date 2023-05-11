SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: I always have it in my heart to go out and do well, says Jaiswal after his record 13-ball fifty

After etching his name in the cricket record books by smashing the fastest half-century in the history of Indian Premier League in just 13 balls on the way to an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls, Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed he always thinks in his heart before a match to do well with the bat.

Chasing 150, Jaiswal began like a high-speed Ferrari as he scored 50 in just 13 balls, including smacking 26 runs in the opening over off Nitish Rana. In the process, Jaiswal reached the quickest fifty of IPL with the help of seven fours and three sixes, surpassing the previous record of 14-ball half century scored by KL Rahul in 2018 and Pat Cummins in 2022.

“I always have it in my heart to go out and do well. That’s how I think. Nice feeling that we have won. It’s not like everything happened right but I try my best and. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I’m telling myself is as well,” Jaiswal said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jaiswal was sparkling in his strokeplay, combining bravado and fearless approach to hit 13 fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 208.51 to be 98 not out. Incidentally, he began the innings with a six and ended the chase with a four, while sharing an unbroken 121-run partnership with captain Sanju Samson for the second wicket as Rajasthan beat KKR by seven wickets to jump to third position in points table.

“The shot with which I won is what’s most pleasing because I’m learning to play till the end and win it for the team. That’s my motto. I’m blessed, grateful and trying my best. I just wanted to make the NRR higher and not think about a hundred,” the left-handed opener said.

“It happens (on a mix-up leading to Jos Buttler running out for duck), no one does it purposely. Sanju bhai said don’t worry, keep going. Blessed to play with all the great players, IPL is a great platform for youngsters to play with greats,” he added.

Asked about having the best seat in the house to watch Jaiswal’s stunning knock, Samson said, “I didn’t have to do anything, just rotate strike and watch. He loves the powerplay and is happy that he’s played so well. We have two more quarter-finals to play. But the pressure is never off, each and every game is important. Intensity is high. You know when Jos Buttler throws away a wicket for Jaiswal, how good the environment is.”

Samson also praised leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal to become the leading wicket-taker in history of the IPL through a mesmerising spell of 4/25.

“It’s time to give Chahal the legend tag. Very grateful to have him. You just need to give him the ball without saying anything and has introduced the concept of leggies bowling at the death,” the RR skipper said.

On a night where nothing went right for Kolkata Knight Riders, captain Nitish Rana, who was smacked for 26 runs by Jaiswal in the opening over, was left to rue the mistakes made by his batting unit. For Kolkata, barring Venkatesh Iyer’s 57, none of the batters got going.

“Jaiswal’s innings was praiseworthy. I bowled first because I thought I could gamble as a part-timer and get the in-form Jaiswal out but it was his day. Today was one of those days in life where I thought 180 was par. We made a lot of mistakes with the bat and it’s the reason for losing out on two points,” he concluded.

