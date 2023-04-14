India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Friday said that he is recovering well and getting better with each passing day, after meeting his Delhi Capitals’ teammates on the sidelines of the franchise’s training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here, ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 25-year old continues to recover from the tragic car accident he incurred last December following which he had suffered multiple injuries. He had undergone surgery post that and is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

Asked about his recovery, Pant said, “I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team.”

“I just saw how the team’s practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter also wished the team ahead of their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. “My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match,” he said.

Earlier, Pant had also visited Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to watch Delhi Capitals’ match against Gujarat Titans.

