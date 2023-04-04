Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Tushar Deshpande admitted that death bowling is not an easy skill but he is trying to learn the tricks of the trade from team’s bowling coach Dwayne Bravo in the ongoing IPL 2023, adding that he can’t fill the shoes of veteran West Indian all-rounder.

Deshpande, who came in as an Impact Player, replacing Ambati Rayudu in the match against Lucknow Super Giants, conceded 45 runs in his four overs while picking up the wickets two wickets.

However, the pacer didn’t have a great start as he conceded 18 runs in his first over, which consisted of 11 deliveries. But, Dhoni trusted him to defend 28 runs in the final over where Deshpande gave away 15 runs and picked the wicket of Ayush Badoni, as CSK won the match by 12 runs.

“Bowling in the death is not an easy skill. I am still learning; we have a great death bowler as our bowling coach DJ Bravo and I am just trying to pick his brains. My role is quite similar to what Bravo has done over the years for CSK. I can’t fill his shoes but I am trying to learn slog-overs bowling skills from him,” said Tushar in the post-match press conference.

The right arm pacer also said that he is focused on putting in effort and improving his game.

“I feel getting a chance or not is not in my hands, but what is in my hand is putting in the effort and keep on improving myself day by day. I was focusing on that. And I feel personally, when I keep on growing as a bowler, the opportunities will keep coming towards me, I just need to grab it with a cool mind,” Deshpande said.

Speaking about the surreal atmosphere at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the match, he said: “I could not hear anything, it was very loud. Even when I was bowling it was so loud, I was just trying to focus on what I had practiced, the skills I have and trying to stay calm under pressure, but it was very special. I had just heard about the fans here in Chepauk, and today I experienced it, it was very special.”

