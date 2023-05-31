Days after IPL 2023 final, Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma has opened up on his heartbreaking last over, where star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit him for a six and boundary in the last two balls for a thrilling Chennai Super Kings victory, saying that he couldn’t sleep and kept thinking what different could have been done.

With 13 needed off the last over, the experienced Mohit nailed four yorkers upfront and gave away just three runs against Shivam Dube and Jadeja. However, the tables turned when Mohit missed his marker and Jadeja smacked a six over long-on in the fifth ball of the over on Monday night.

With four needed off the last ball, Mohit bowled a low full toss down the leg side and Jadeja swiped it to fine leg for a four to give CSK a record-equalling fifth IPL title and spark wild celebrations.

“My mind was very clear about what I wanted to do. In the nets, I had practiced such situations and I have been in such scenarios before too. So I said let me bowl all balls yorkers and was backing my instinct,” Mohit told Indian Express.

Despite Mohit bowling well and being confident in his approach, captain Hardik Pandya had walked up to him for a small chat after the first ball. The discussion did not serve well for the veteran pacer as he missed his length and bowled an undercooked yorker, which was smashed over long-on for a six in the penultimate ball.

After the end of the final, many cricket experts questioned Hardik’s decision to have a chat with Mohit despite doing him well. However, Gujarat Titans pacer defended his skipper, saying that he knew what he wanted to do.

“They wanted to know what will be his plan of action. I said I will again try to bowl yorker. People are now saying this and that but frankly it has no meaning. I knew what I wanted to do,” Mohit revealed.

The 34-year-old cricketer also revealed that despite being hit by Jadeja on the fifth ball, he backed himself to emulate what he had done in the first four balls. Unfortunately, it did not go as per the plans.

“I ran and tried to bowl (yorker) again. I just wanted to be focussed and back myself. Whole IPL I have done that. The ball landed where it shouldn’t have and Jadeja got his bat. I tried, I tried my best, ” said Mohit.

“I couldn’t sleep. Sochta raha kya alag karta joh match jeet jaate. What if I could have bowled this ball or that ball? It’s not a nice feeling now. Somewhere something is missing but I’m trying to move on,” he added.

Overall, Mohit had an outstanding IPL 2023 season, finishing with 27 wickets in 14 matches for runners-up Gujarat Titans.

