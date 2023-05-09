SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: ‘I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he’s been doing’, Russell hails Rinku after KKR clinch thriller

Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Andre Russell expressed that the fearless batting displayed by Rinku Singh has helped alleviate the pressure as the duo sealed a thrilling victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens.

Chasing 180, Kolkata needed 26 needed in two overs, Russell delivered big time smashing Sam Curran for 3 sixes in the 19th over to bring down the equation to just 7 of the last 6 balls.

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh held his nerves and created immense pressure as Russell was run out in the penultimate ball trying to sneak in a cheeky signal. With 2 needed off the final ball, Rinku found the fine-leg boundary and pulled off the nail-biter with a five-wicket victory.

“I wanted to finish the game off, but we have a finisher this year in Rinku. He had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it off the last ball,” Russell said after collecting the Player of the Match award.

“I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he’s been doing. I have company at the back end, he soaks the pressure off and he’s been here for years now, a really hard-working guy. He’s very funny outside the field, I try to stay as close to him while we are training,” he added.

With the win, the KKR go fifth in the table to keep their chances for a playoff spot in their own hands. KKR will next host Rajasthan Royals on Thursday and will be looking to keep the winning momentum going as the league stage of the IPL nears its conclusion.

20230509-132805

