Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) has suffered a big injury blow as Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a hamstring injury, the franchise said on Thursday.

The all-rounder didn’t have a great beginning to his campaign in the ongoing season as he failed to make a significant contribution with his batting as well bowling skills, going wicketless in the first six games.

However, Sundar regained his rhythm in the team’s most recent fixture against Delhi Capitals, claiming three wickets in an over for returns of 3 for 24. The 24-year-old was quite handy with the bat as he scored a brisk 15-ball 24 not out.

“Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi,” SRH tweeted on Thursday.

In the seven matches, Sundar has scored 60 runs and also picked up three wickets.

The 2016 champions, SRH, currently sit ninth in the standings with just two wins in seven games. They will face the Capitals again in the return fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29.

